Kenya's president urges the central bank to prevent predatory lending

NAIROBI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Kenya's president Uhuru Kenyatta urged the central bank on Tuesday to use all its tools to prevent predatory lending and to boost affordable credit especially to small and medium enterprises.

"This sector is indeed the lifeblood of our economy," he said in a televised address.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Omar Mohammed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

