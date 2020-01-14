World Markets

Kenya's president urges cenbank to curb predatory lending

Contributors
Duncan Miriri Reuters
Omar Mohammed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta urged the central bank on Tuesday to use all its tools to prevent predatory lending and to boost affordable credit, especially to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Adds comment on pending bills, background

NAIROBI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta urged the central bank on Tuesday to use all its tools to prevent predatory lending and to boost affordable credit, especially to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Kenyatta promised to focus on the economy in the next few months, acknowledging that many people have been complaining of severe hardships in recent years.

"This sector (SMEs) is indeed the lifeblood of our economy," he said in a televised address.

The East African nation is enjoying a stable foreign exchange rate, low inflation and a reduced current account deficit.

But it is still suffering from a general sense of economic malaise, concerns over mounting debt, sluggish revenue growth, corruption scandals, a slowdown in output and job losses.

Kenyatta said that the government had paid about 70% of all pending bills to suppliers, after frequent delays in those payments were blamed for hitting small businesses and costing jobs.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Omar Mohammed; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Where Can You Find Opportunities in Chinese Stocks?

Nicholas Yeo, head of China equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, shares his investment strategy. He speaks with Yvonne Man, David Ingles and Tom Mackenzie on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

3 days ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular