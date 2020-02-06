Kenya's president says Kenyan, U.S. officials will begin work on trade deal

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Top U.S. and Kenyan trade officials will work to establish a framework for a U.S.-Kenyan trade and investment agreement, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta told U.S. business leaders on Thursday after a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kenyatta told a forum at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that Kenya was keen to attract more U.S. investment and become a hub for U.S. companies doing business in Africa and beyond.

"It was a very clear tone of urgency for these two offices to move with speed to bring this to a conclusion," he told several hundred executives at the event.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Eric Beech)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.