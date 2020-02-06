Commodities

Kenya's president says Kenyan, U.S. officials will begin work on trade deal

Top U.S. and Kenyan trade officials will work to establish a framework for a U.S.-Kenyan trade and investment agreement, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta told U.S. business leaders on Thursday after a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kenyatta told a forum at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that Kenya was keen to attract more U.S. investment and become a hub for U.S. companies doing business in Africa and beyond.

"It was a very clear tone of urgency for these two offices to move with speed to bring this to a conclusion," he told several hundred executives at the event.

