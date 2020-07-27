World Markets

Kenya's president Kenyatta extends nationwide curfew to curb COVID-19 spread

Contributors
George Obulutsa Reuters
Omar Mohammed Reuters
Published

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Monday he had extended a nationwide curfew for another 30 days and banned alcohol sales in restaurants to curb the spread of COVID-19.

NAIROBI, July 27 (Reuters) - Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Monday he had extended a nationwide curfew for another 30 days and banned alcohol sales in restaurants to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The nightly curfew had been due to be lifted on Aug. 6 or 7.

Kenya has so far reported 17,603 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus and 280 deaths from the related disease COVID-19. The health ministry said on Sunday that 960 more cases had been confirmed, the biggest daily jump since the first case was confirmed in March.

"The harsh reality my friends is that we are at war. At war with an invisible enemy who is relentless," Kenyatta said in a televised address.

When Kenyatta last made a televised address on July 6, the East African nation had nearly 7,900 cases of the novel coronavirus and 160 deaths.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa and Omar Mohammed; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular