Kenya's parliament approves cut to corporate income tax rate

NAIROBI, April 22 (Reuters) - Kenya's parliament on Wednesday approved a cut of 5 percentage points to the corporate income tax rate, a senior lawmaker said, part of President Uhuru Kenyatta's measures to cushion the economy from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The East African nation has limited financial room to manoeuvre during the crisis after years of increased borrowing to fund a range of infrastructure projects including a new, Chinese-built railway, left it with gaping budget deficits.

Under the amendments passed by the national assembly, the income tax rate for top individual earners and corporations will fall to 25% from 30%, injecting billions of shillings into the economy to support consumption by individuals and investments by firms.

Those earning a salary of less than 24,000 shillings ($223.99) will be exempt from paying income tax, to give them extra cash to help cope with the crisis.

Last week, parliament also cut the value added tax (VAT) rate to 14% from 16%, helping protect the vast majority of people on low incomes through lower prices of essential goods.

The cut also helps firms by reducing raw materials costs.

Kenya has reported 303 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus, and the government expects economic growth to slow to 3% this year, from an initial forecast of 6%.

Authorities have closed schools, banned public gatherings and imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew, to slow the spread of the virus.

Policymakers have cut lending rates, lowered the cash ratio for banks and allowed lenders to restructure loans for individuals and firms who might fall into distress due to the virus.

($1 = 107.1500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri)

