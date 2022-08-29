World Markets

Kenya's Odinga says he won election, but will respect court ruling

Katherine Houreld Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

NAIROBI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, who is contesting this month's election result, said he will respect the ruling of the court and fight corruption in the opposition if needed - but still believes he should be declared the winner.

A week ago, Odinga's legal team lodged a case in the Supreme Court alleging that a team working for Deputy President William Ruto hacked into the election system and replaced genuine pictures of polling station result forms with fake ones, thus increasing Ruto's share of the vote.

Ruto denied the allegations. The election commission has split and filed competing responses: four commissioners disowned the result, and the chairman and two others supported it.

The court must rule by Sept. 5.

