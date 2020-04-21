Kenya's NCBA Bank pulls final dividend for 2019 due to coronavirus

NAIROBI, April 21 (Reuters) - Kenya's third largest bank by assets, NCBA NCBA.NR, has pulled its final dividend for last year of 1.50 shillings per share due to the coronavirus crisis, becoming the first lender in the East African nation to do so.

NCBA, which was borne of a merger between NIC Bank and the CBA Group last year, will offer investors a bonus share issue of one for every 10 held instead, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri)

