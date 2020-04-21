World Markets

Kenya's NCBA Bank pulls final dividend for 2019 due to coronavirus

Contributor
Duncan Miriri Reuters
Published

Kenya's third largest bank by assets, NCBA, has pulled its final dividend for last year of 1.50 shillings per share due to the coronavirus crisis, becoming the first lender in the East African nation to do so.

NAIROBI, April 21 (Reuters) - Kenya's third largest bank by assets, NCBA NCBA.NR, has pulled its final dividend for last year of 1.50 shillings per share due to the coronavirus crisis, becoming the first lender in the East African nation to do so.

NCBA, which was borne of a merger between NIC Bank and the CBA Group last year, will offer investors a bonus share issue of one for every 10 held instead, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular