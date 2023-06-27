Kenya's May inflation data forced the MPC's hand, central banker says

Adds details

NAIROBI, June 27 (Reuters) - The Monetary Policy Committee of Kenya's central bank was forced to hold an off-cycle meeting after inflation rose in May, instead of the predicted decline, the governor of the bank, Kamau Thugge, said on Tuesday.

Policymakers raised the benchmark lending rate by 100 basis points to 10.50%, the highest level since 2016, during their meeting on Monday, which was held a month early.

Year-on-year inflation KECPI=ECI rose to 8% last month from 7.9% previous month, staying outside the government's preferred range of 2.5%-7.5%.

The increase was driven by food and fuel prices, Thugge told a news conference, adding that non-food and non-fuel inflation also went up.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri)

