Kenya's May inflation data forced the MPC's hand, central banker says

Credit: REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

June 27, 2023 — 04:29 am EDT

Written by Duncan Miriri for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, June 27 (Reuters) - The Monetary Policy Committee of Kenya's central bank was forced to hold an off-cycle meeting after inflation rose in May, instead of the predicted decline, the governor of the bank, Kamau Thugge, said on Tuesday.

Policymakers raised the benchmark lending rate by 100 basis points to 10.50%, the highest level since 2016, during their meeting on Monday, which was held a month early.

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
