Kenya's KCB Group says nine-month pretax profit plummets on COVID-19

By George Obulutsa

NAIROBI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Kenya's KCB Group said on Wednesday its pretax profit for the first nine months of this year plummeted by more than a third, hurt by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which led the bank to increase its provisions for bad loans.

The bank, Kenya's biggest by assets, said in a statement pretax profit was down 37% to 17.1 billion shillings ($157.2 million) in the first nine months of the year, while after-tax profit fell 43% to 10.9 billion shillings.

During that period it restructured customer loan facilities worth 105 billion shillings to cushion borrowers from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, KCB said.

"The performance was largely impacted by increased provision on loans and advances in the wake of increased risk of credit default associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," the bank said in a statement.

KCB said its net interest income increased by 24% to 47.9 billion shillings during the period, helped by increased buying of government securities and lending.

Its loan-loss provisions shot up to 20.0 billion shillings from 5.8 billion shillings a year before.

($1 = 108.7500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Omar Mohammed and Jan Harvey)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.