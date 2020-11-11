World Markets

Kenya's KCB Group says nine-month pretax profit plummets on COVID-19

Contributor
George Obulutsa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Kenya's KCB Group said on Wednesday its pretax profit for the first nine months of this year plummeted by more than a third, hurt by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which led the bank to increase its provisions for bad loans.

By George Obulutsa

NAIROBI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Kenya's KCB Group said on Wednesday its pretax profit for the first nine months of this year plummeted by more than a third, hurt by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which led the bank to increase its provisions for bad loans.

The bank, Kenya's biggest by assets, said in a statement pretax profit was down 37% to 17.1 billion shillings ($157.2 million) in the first nine months of the year, while after-tax profit fell 43% to 10.9 billion shillings.

During that period it restructured customer loan facilities worth 105 billion shillings to cushion borrowers from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, KCB said.

"The performance was largely impacted by increased provision on loans and advances in the wake of increased risk of credit default associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," the bank said in a statement.

KCB said its net interest income increased by 24% to 47.9 billion shillings during the period, helped by increased buying of government securities and lending.

Its loan-loss provisions shot up to 20.0 billion shillings from 5.8 billion shillings a year before.

($1 = 108.7500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Omar Mohammed and Jan Harvey)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular