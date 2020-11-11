World Markets

Kenya's KCB Group says nine-month after tax profit falls by 43%

Contributor
George Obulutsa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Kenya's KCB Group said on Wednesday its nine-month after tax profit fell by 43% to 10.9 billion shillings compared with the same period in 2019.

NAIROBI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Kenya's KCB Group said on Wednesday its nine-month after tax profit fell by 43% to 10.9 billion shillings compared with the same period in 2019.

"The performance was largely impacted by increased provision on loans and advances in the wake of increased risk of credit default associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," the bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular