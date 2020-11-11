Kenya's KCB Group says nine-month after tax profit falls by 43%

NAIROBI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Kenya's KCB Group said on Wednesday its nine-month after tax profit fell by 43% to 10.9 billion shillings compared with the same period in 2019.

"The performance was largely impacted by increased provision on loans and advances in the wake of increased risk of credit default associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," the bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa)

