Kenya's KCB Group nine-month pre-tax profit doubles

Adds detail, context

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Kenya's biggest lender by assets, KCB Group KCB.NR, said on Wednesday its pre-tax profit for the first nine months of the year doubled compared to the same period last year.

The bank's pre-tax profit hit 35.8 billion Kenyan shillings ($320 million) from 17.14 billion shillings in the same period of last year.

The bank, which also operates in Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and Burundi, said loan loss provisions fell to 9.3 billion shillings compared to 20.0 billion shillings last year.

Net interest income was 56.4 billion shillings, compared to 47.9 billion in 2020.

In August, KCB posted a 70% year-on-year surge in first-half pre-tax profit, saying the worst of the pandemic was behind it although the recovery was not "perfect", and that the firm planned to normalise loan repayments by the end of next year.

($1 = 111.9000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; Editing by Jan Harvey and Edmund Blair)

((ayenat.mersie@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.