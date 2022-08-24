Kenya's KCB Group H1 profit jumps, eyes regional expansion

Adds details, background

NAIROBI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Kenya's second-biggest lender by assets KCB Group KCB.NR said on Wednesday its pretax profit for first half of this year rose 29% to 28.2 billion shillings ($235 million) and outlined plans for further regional expansion.

The bank, which also operates in Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and Burundi, said provisions for bad debts fell, non-funded income rose, and subsidiaries outside of Kenya also helped raise its earnings.

The bank said it was aiming to expand its regional presence following an announcement earlier this month that it was buying an 85% stake in Trust Merchant Bank, a lender based in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

KCB said at an investor presentation it expects the transaction to be concluded by the fourth quarter of this year.

($1 = 119.7500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

