World Markets

Kenya's KCB Group H1 after-tax profit plummets 40% due to COVID-19

Contributor
George Obulutsa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

Kenya's KCB Group said on Wednesday its first-half after-tax profit plummeted 40% to 7.6 billion shillings ($70.1 million), hit by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAIROBI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Kenya's KCB Group KCB.NR said on Wednesday its first-half after-tax profit plummeted 40% to 7.6 billion shillings ($70.1 million), hit by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The second quarter was the toughest in our recent history as the pandemic hurt economic activity across markets," Chief Executive Joshua Oigara said in a statement.

"Most of the key sectors were nearly shut down and our customers continue to face unprecedented challenges.”

($1 = 108.3500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular