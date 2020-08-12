Kenya's KCB Group H1 after-tax profit plummets 40% due to COVID-19

NAIROBI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Kenya's KCB Group KCB.NR said on Wednesday its first-half after-tax profit plummeted 40% to 7.6 billion shillings ($70.1 million), hit by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The second quarter was the toughest in our recent history as the pandemic hurt economic activity across markets," Chief Executive Joshua Oigara said in a statement.

"Most of the key sectors were nearly shut down and our customers continue to face unprecedented challenges.”

($1 = 108.3500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Jan Harvey)

