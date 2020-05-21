World Markets

Kenya's KCB bank sees a quarter of loans hit by coronavirus

Kenya's biggest bank by assets, KCB Group, has restructured more than 110 billion shillings ($1 billion) of its loans to customers and up to a quarter of its book could be affected by mid-June, its chief executive told Reuters.

NAIROBI, May 21 (Reuters) - Kenya's biggest bank by assets, KCB Group KCB.NR, has restructured more than 110 billion shillings ($1 billion) of its loans to customers and up to a quarter of its book could be affected by mid-June, its chief executive told Reuters.

The central bank allowed lenders in the East African nation to offer relief to distressed customers in mid-March after the first case of the COVID-19 was reported.

KCB, which also operates in Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda and South Sudan, said last week it had changed the terms of loans worth 80 billion shillings, 15% of its portfolio, due to coronavirus-related hardships.

Consequently, the group has not been able to forecast how earnings will be impacted this year, due to the rapidly evolving situation, Joshua Oigara, the CEO, told Reuters in an interview.

The current numbers on restructured loans only cover Kenya, which accounts for 80% of the group's business, he said.

