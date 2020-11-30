Kenya's inflation rises to 5.46% year-on-year in November

Updates with details

NAIROBI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's inflation KECPI=ECI rose to 5.46% year-on-year in November from 4.84% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Monday.

On a monthly basis, the rate stood at 1.19% compared with 0.95% in October, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

Inflation has stayed within the government's preferred band of 2.5-7.5%, giving policymakers flexibility while setting lending rates during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced crisis.

