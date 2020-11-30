World Markets

Kenya's inflation rises to 5.46% year-on-year in November

Contributor
Omar Mohammed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Kenya's inflation rose to 5.46% year-on-year in November from 4.84% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Monday.

Updates with details

NAIROBI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's inflation KECPI=ECI rose to 5.46% year-on-year in November from 4.84% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Monday.

On a monthly basis, the rate stood at 1.19% compared with 0.95% in October, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

Inflation has stayed within the government's preferred band of 2.5-7.5%, giving policymakers flexibility while setting lending rates during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced crisis.

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((omar.mohammed@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: omar.mohammed.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    Nov 17, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular