Kenya's inflation rises in October as food prices go up

Adds details, background

NAIROBI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Kenyan inflation jumped in October as the price of food and alcoholic drinks rose, the statistics office said on Thursday.

Inflation KECPI=ECI rose to 4.95% year-on-year in October from 3.83% a month earlier and to 0.28% from -0.11% month-on-month, The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages index rose 0.48% compared with September and was up 8.74% compared with October 2018. The index carries a 36.04% weight in the basket of goods used to measure inflation.

KNBS said the alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics index rose 1.97% from a month earlier.

Policymakers left the benchmark lending rate at 9.0% in September for the seventh straight meeting, saying inflation expectations were well-anchored.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Duncan Miriri, Larry King)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.