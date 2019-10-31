Kenya's inflation rises in October as food prices go up

World Markets

Kenyan inflation jumped in October as the price of food and alcoholic drinks rose, the statistics office said on Thursday.

Inflation KECPI=ECI rose to 4.95% year-on-year in October from 3.83% a month earlier and to 0.28% from -0.11% month-on-month, The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages index rose 0.48% compared with September and was up 8.74% compared with October 2018. The index carries a 36.04% weight in the basket of goods used to measure inflation.

KNBS said the alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics index rose 1.97% from a month earlier.

Policymakers left the benchmark lending rate at 9.0% in September for the seventh straight meeting, saying inflation expectations were well-anchored.

