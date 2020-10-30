Kenya's inflation quickens to 4.84% in year to October
NAIROBI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's year-on-year inflation KECPI=ECI rose to 4.84% in October from 4.20% in the previous month, the statistics office said on Friday.
On a monthly basis, the rate stood at 0.95%, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.
Inflation has stayed within the government's preferred band of 2.5-7.5%, giving policymakers flexibility while setting lending rates during the coronavirus crisis.
