Kenya's inflation quickens to 4.84% in year to October

Adds monthly inflation

NAIROBI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's year-on-year inflation KECPI=ECI rose to 4.84% in October from 4.20% in the previous month, the statistics office said on Friday.

On a monthly basis, the rate stood at 0.95%, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

Inflation has stayed within the government's preferred band of 2.5-7.5%, giving policymakers flexibility while setting lending rates during the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.