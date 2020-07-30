Kenya's inflation falls to 4.36% year-on-year in July

World Markets

Kenya's inflation fell to 4.36% year-on-year in July from 4.59% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Thursday.

On a monthly basis, inflation was 0.08% from -0.31% in June, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

