World Markets

Kenya's inflation eases to 9.5% year-on-year in November

Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

November 30, 2022 — 08:43 am EST

Written by Hereward Holland for Reuters ->

Adds details

NAIROBI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's inflation KECPI=ECIinched lower to 9.5% year-on-year in November, down slightly from 9.6% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

Month-on-month inflation was 0.3% in November, down from 0.9% in October, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said in a statement.

The rise in inflation was driven by the increase in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, transport, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, the statistics office said.

October's year-on-year inflation was the highest level since May 2017.

Last week Kenya's central bank raised its benchmark lending rateKECBIR=ECI by half a point to 8.75%, saying there was scope for more tightening due to sustained inflation and other risks.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((hereward.holland@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: hereward.holland.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.