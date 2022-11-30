Kenya's inflation eases to 9.5% year-on-year in November

Adds details

NAIROBI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's inflation KECPI=ECIinched lower to 9.5% year-on-year in November, down slightly from 9.6% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

Month-on-month inflation was 0.3% in November, down from 0.9% in October, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said in a statement.

The rise in inflation was driven by the increase in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, transport, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, the statistics office said.

October's year-on-year inflation was the highest level since May 2017.

Last week Kenya's central bank raised its benchmark lending rateKECBIR=ECI by half a point to 8.75%, saying there was scope for more tightening due to sustained inflation and other risks.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((hereward.holland@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: hereward.holland.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.