Kenya's inflation dips for second straight month

NAIROBI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's inflation dipped to 9.1% year-on-year in December, down from 9.5% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Friday, easing for the second month in a row on lower food and fuel prices.

Inflation peaked at 9.6% in October, the highest level since May 2017.

Last month Kenya's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI by half a point to 8.75%, saying there was scope for more tightening due to sustained inflation.

Inflation in December was driven by the increase in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, transport, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, the statistics office said.

