World Markets

Kenya's inflation at 5.78% year-on-year in January

Contributor
George Obulutsa Reuters
Published

Kenya's inflation dipped to 5.78% in January from 5.82% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Friday.

NAIROBI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Kenya's inflation KECPI=ECI dipped to 5.78% in January from 5.82% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Friday.

On a monthly basis, inflation was 0.31% from 0.90% in December, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Omar Mohammed)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular