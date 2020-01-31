Kenya's inflation at 5.78% year-on-year in January

NAIROBI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Kenya's inflation KECPI=ECI dipped to 5.78% in January from 5.82% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Friday.

On a monthly basis, inflation was 0.31% from 0.90% in December, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Omar Mohammed)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.