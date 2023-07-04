News & Insights

Kenya's GDP growth slows to 5.3% year-on-year in Q1 2023

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

NAIROBI, July 4 (Reuters) - Kenya's economic growth KEGDPQ=ECI slowed to 5.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year compared with 6.2% in the same period in 2022, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

