News & Insights

World Markets

Kenya's GDP growth slows in Q1 2023

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

July 04, 2023 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by George Obulutsa for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

NAIROBI, July 4 (Reuters) - Kenya's economyKEGDPQ=ECI grew at a slower pacein first quarter of this year compared with the same period last year, due to sluggish performance mainly in manufacturing and construction, the statistics office said on Tuesday

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said economic growth fell to 5.3% year-on-year compared with 6.2% in the same period in 2022. Manufacturing grew 2.0% from 3.8% in first quarter 2022, it said.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.