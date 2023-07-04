Kenya's GDP growth slows in Q1 2023

Adds details, background

NAIROBI, July 4 (Reuters) - Kenya's economyKEGDPQ=ECI grew at a slower pacein first quarter of this year compared with the same period last year, due to sluggish performance mainly in manufacturing and construction, the statistics office said on Tuesday

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said economic growth fell to 5.3% year-on-year compared with 6.2% in the same period in 2022. Manufacturing grew 2.0% from 3.8% in first quarter 2022, it said.

