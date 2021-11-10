Kenya's GDP grows 10.1% year-on-year in second quarter 2021

Adds details, background

NAIROBI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Kenya's economy grew 10.1% year on year in the second quarter of 2021, helped by a rebound in activity after the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, Finance Minister Ukur Yatani said in a statement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The second quarter growth figure was contained in a speech by the minister, a copy of which was seen by Reuters. The ministry said it had not been released officially.

The director general of the statistics office, Macdonald Obudho, later confirmed to Reuters that the economy grew by 10.1% in the second quarter, adding that growth was 0.7% in the first quarter.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.