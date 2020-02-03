Kenya's former president Daniel Arap Moi dies - Citizen TV

NAIROBI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi has died, broadcaster Citizen Television said on Tuesday. He came to power in 1978, upon the death of President Jomo Kenyatta, having been vice-president until then. Diplomats said an attempted coup four years later transformed him into a tough autocrat from a cautious, insecure leader. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Clarence Fernandez) ((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: KENYA MOI/ (URGENT)

