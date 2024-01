BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya's foreign minister, will visit China during Jan. 24-26, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular press conference on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

