Kenya's finance minister lowers 2020 economic growth projection

NAIROBI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Kenya's economy is expected to grow by 0.6% this year, the finance minister said on Wednesday, lowering the Treasury's previous forecast of more than 2% growth due to a worse than expected outturn for the first half.

Growth is expected to rebound to 6.4% in 2021, Ukur Yatani told a meeting to start preparations for the government's budget for the next financial year.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.