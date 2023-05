NAIROBI, May 16 (Reuters) - Kenya's Equity Group Holdings EQTY.NR said on Tuesday its first-quarter 2023 pretax profit rose 10% to 16.9 billion Kenyan shillings ($124 million).

($1 = 136.5000 Kenyan shillings)

