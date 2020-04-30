World Markets

Kenya's economy to grow by an estimated 6.4% in 2021 - central bank governor

George Obulutsa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NJERI MWANGI

NAIROBI, April 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's economy is expected to rebound with growth of 6.4% in 2021 compared with an expected expansion of 2.3% this year, central bank governor Patrick Njoroge said on Thursday.

"We expect 2021 to be a rebound, currently the estimate is 6.4%," Njoroge told an online news conference.

Kenya's current account deficit is seen at 5.6% of GDP in 2021 compared with 5.8% in 2020, he said.

In March, the central bank cut its 2020 economic growth forecast to 3.4% from an earlier estimate of 6.2% due to the effects of the coronavirus epidemic, which has hit key sectors such as tourism and horticulture hard.

The central bank's 2021 projection was more optimistic than the World Bank's, which on Wednesday said Kenya's economic growth could rebound to 5.2% in 2021 if its virus containment measures ease by the second half of this year.

As of Thursday, Kenya had 374 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with 15 deaths. To stem the disease's spread, the East African country has suspended commercial flights in and out of the country, imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew and banned public gatherings. It has also halted movement in and out of Kenya's regions most affected by the virus, including the capital Nairobi.

    Most Popular