Kenya's economy likely to expand by 3.1% this year - central bank

NAIROBI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's economy is likely to grow by 3.1% this year, the central bank governor said on Wednesday, reflecting growing optimism in the East African nation as it navigates its way through the coronavirus crisis.

Patrick Njoroge's forecast is by far the most optimistic, with the ministry of finance expecting growth of potentially less than 2.5%, and the International Monetary Fund projecting a contraction of -0.27% for the year.

"We are in a transition towards post-COVID," the governor told an online news conference, adding that the bank's forecast for this year has a wide margin of error due to lingering uncertainties caused by the pandemic.

