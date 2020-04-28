Kenya's economy grew 5.4% in 2019 vs 6.3% in 2018 -finance minister

NAIROBI, April 28 (Reuters) - Kenya's economy grew 5.4% in 2019 from 6.3% a year earlier, partly due to a slowing performance of the agriculture sector, finance minister Ukur Yatani said on Tuesday.

Agriculture grew by 3.6% in 2019 compared to 6.0% in 2018 as extreme weather conditions, first drought and then excess rain, hit agriculture in the East African nation, Yatani told reporters.

