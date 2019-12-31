World Markets

Kenya's economy expanded by 5.1% y/y in Q3 2019

George Obulutsa Reuters
Kenya's economy expanded more slowly year-on-year in the third quarter of this year than in the same period in 2018 as activity proved lacklustre in various sectors including manufacturing, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said the economy grew 5.1% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019, compared with 6.4% in the same period in 2018.

"Deceleration in growth was mainly on account of suppressed growth in most of the sectors of the economy," the statistics office said.

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector, for example, expanded by 3.2 per cent compared to 6.9% growth recorded in Q3 2018. Other sectors where activity weakened included manufacturing, construction, electricity and water.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Catherine Evans)

