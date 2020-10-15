Kenya's economy contracts 5.7% in the second quarter, year-on-year

NAIROBI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Kenya's economy contracted by 5.7% in the second quarter compared with the year-ago period, its statistics office said on Thursday.

