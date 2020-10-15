World Markets

Kenya's economy contracts 5.7% in second quarter, year-on-year

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

NAIROBI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Kenya's economy contracted by 5.7% in the second quarter compared with an expansion of 5.3% the year-ago period, its statistics office said on Thursday.

"Although Kenya was somehow spared the severe effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, the country bore

the brunt of the disease in the second quarter of 2020," the statistics office said in a report.

