Kenya's East African Breweries profit surges as COVID curbs ease

George Obulutsa Reuters
NAIROBI, July 28 (Reuters) - Kenya's East African Breweries EABL.NR said on Thursday its pretax profit for the year to end-June more than doubled, helped by improving sales as COVID-19 curbs eased in its markets.

The brewer, controlled by Britain's Diageo Plc DGE.L, said in a statement that pretax profit jumped 121% to 24.02 billion shillings ($202.44 million) from 10.86 billion a year earlier.

EABL, which also operates in Uganda and Tanzania, said net revenues were up 27% at 109.4 billion shillings.

"This (COVID-19 related restrictions) easing contributed to an improved operating environment as outlets reopened and consumer activities picked up," the company said in a statement.

"Soon after the reopening, the global economy was impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war that has led to accelerated inflation, increased operating costs and reduced consumer disposable income."

EABL said its earnings per share rose to 15.00 shillings from 5.51 shillings a year earlier.

The company's board recommended a final dividend payment of 7.25 shillings per share, compared with no dividend a year earlier, and 3 shillings a share in the year to end-June 2020.

($1=118.6500 Kenyan shillings)

