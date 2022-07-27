World Markets

Kenya's East African breweries full-year pretax profit rises 121%

George Obulutsa Reuters
Kenya's East African Breweries said on Thursday its pretax profit for the year to end June jumped to 24.02 billion shillings ($202.44 million) from 10.86 billion a year earlier, helped by improving sales as COVID-19 curbs eased.

The brewer, controlled by Britain's Diageo Plc DGE.L, said in a statement its net revenues were up 27% to 109.4 billion shillings.

($1=118.6500 Kenyan shillings)

