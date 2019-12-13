Markets

Kenya's competition watchdog approves Airtel Kenya and Telkom Kenya merger

Omar Mohammed Reuters
Kenya's competition authority has approved the planned merger between Airtel Kenya and Telkom Kenya, the regulator said on Friday.

The authority said in a legal notice that the merged entity was disallowed from entering any sale agreement in the next five years, and must honour any existing contracts with government bodies.

Airtel is a unit of India's Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS.

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed; editing by George Obulutsa)

