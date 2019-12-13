Kenya's competition watchdog approves Airtel Kenya and Telkom Kenya merger

NAIROBI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Kenya's competition authority has approved the planned merger between Airtel Kenya and Telkom Kenya, the regulator said on Friday.

The authority said in a legal notice that the merged entity was disallowed from entering any sale agreement in the next five years, and must honour any existing contracts with government bodies.

Airtel is a unit of India's Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS.

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed; editing by George Obulutsa)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.