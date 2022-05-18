Kenya's coffee crop seen falling 10% due to lower fertilizer use -USDA

World Markets

Following are selected highlights from a report issued on Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Nairobi:

"Kenya's 2022/23 coffee production is forecast to decrease by 10 percent to 700,000 bags due to lower yields caused by reduced fertilizer application. Crop 2022/23 planted area is anticipated to remain flat at 105,000 hectares as new plantings are curtailed by a shortage of coffee seeds."

"Post estimates 2022/23 exports will decline to 670,000 bags from 750,000 bags due to lower production. Season 2022/23 domestic consumption is expected to increase slightly as demand growth driven by the hospitality sector is curtailed by lower consumer purchasing power due to high inflation."

To read the full report, click: https://bit.ly/3NEX6gz

