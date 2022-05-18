Kenya's coffee crop seen falling 10% due to lower fertilizer use -USDA

May 18 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued on Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Nairobi:

"Kenya's 2022/23 coffee production is forecast to decrease by 10 percent to 700,000 bags due to lower yields caused by reduced fertilizer application. Crop 2022/23 planted area is anticipated to remain flat at 105,000 hectares as new plantings are curtailed by a shortage of coffee seeds."

"Post estimates 2022/23 exports will decline to 670,000 bags from 750,000 bags due to lower production. Season 2022/23 domestic consumption is expected to increase slightly as demand growth driven by the hospitality sector is curtailed by lower consumer purchasing power due to high inflation."

