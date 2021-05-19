World Markets
Kenya's Co-operative Bank Q1 pretax profit falls to 4.98 bln shillings

Kenya's Co-operative Bank said on Wednesday its first quarter pretax profit fell to 4.98 billion Kenyan shillings ($46.37 million) from 5.12 billion shillings in same period in 2020.

The bank said its net interest income rose to 9.83 billion shillings from 7.52 billion shillings, while its loan loss provisions rose to 2.28 billion shillings from 900 million shillings in first quarter of 2020.

($1 = 107.4000 Kenyan shillings)

