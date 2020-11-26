Kenya's Centum Investment swings into first half pretax loss of 2.05 bln shillings

NAIROBI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Kenya's Centum Investment Company CTUM.NR said on Friday it swung into a 2.05 billion shillings ($18.67 million) pretax loss in the first half from a 7.72 billion shilling profit in the year ago period, hit by effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm, which owns shares in listed and non-listed companies in the manufacturing, banking and publishing sectors, said its investment and other income for the period to the end of September, fell to 433.5 million shillings from 12.4 billion shillings in the same period in 2019.

($1 = 109.8000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Omar Mohammed)

