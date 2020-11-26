World Markets

Kenya's Centum Investment swings into first half pretax loss of 2.05 bln shillings

Contributor
George Obulutsa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIEGFRIED MODOLA

Kenya's Centum Investment Company said on Friday it swung into a 2.05 billion shillings ($18.67 million) pretax loss in the first half from a 7.72 billion shilling profit in the year ago period, hit by effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAIROBI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Kenya's Centum Investment Company CTUM.NR said on Friday it swung into a 2.05 billion shillings ($18.67 million) pretax loss in the first half from a 7.72 billion shilling profit in the year ago period, hit by effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm, which owns shares in listed and non-listed companies in the manufacturing, banking and publishing sectors, said its investment and other income for the period to the end of September, fell to 433.5 million shillings from 12.4 billion shillings in the same period in 2019.

($1 = 109.8000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Omar Mohammed)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    Nov 17, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular