Kenya's Centum Investment shares surge on planned bank stake sale

NAIROBI, June 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Kenya's Centum Investment Co. Plc CTUM.NR rose on Wednesday after the firm said it had agreed to sell its 83.4% stake in Kenya's Sidian Bank for 4.3 billion shillings ($37 million).

Centum said the deal with Nigeria's Access Bank, a subsidiary of Access Holdings ACCESSCORP.LG, was subject to regulatory approval in Kenya and Nigeria.

Centum's shares were up 10.7% to 10.80 shillings at 1022 GMT on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

($1 = 116.9000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Jason Neely)

