World Markets

Kenya's Centum Investment shares surge on planned bank stake sale

Contributor
George Obulutsa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIEGFRIED MODOLA

Shares in Kenya's Centum Investment Co. Plc rose on Wednesday after the firm said it had agreed to sell its 83.4% stake in Kenya's Sidian Bank for 4.3 billion shillings ($37 million).

NAIROBI, June 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Kenya's Centum Investment Co. Plc CTUM.NR rose on Wednesday after the firm said it had agreed to sell its 83.4% stake in Kenya's Sidian Bank for 4.3 billion shillings ($37 million).

Centum said the deal with Nigeria's Access Bank, a subsidiary of Access Holdings ACCESSCORP.LG, was subject to regulatory approval in Kenya and Nigeria.

Centum's shares were up 10.7% to 10.80 shillings at 1022 GMT on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

($1 = 116.9000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Jason Neely)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular