Kenya's Centum Investment says full year pretax profit up 85% to 8.2 billion shillings

Kenya's Centum Investment Company said on Friday its pretax profit rose 85% to 8.2 billion shillings ($77.10 million)in its full year to the end of March, boosted by rising investment income.

Centum, which invests in listed firms and private companies, said its investment income rose to 15 billion shillings from 9.55 billion shillings the year before.

($1=106.3500 Kenyan shillings)

