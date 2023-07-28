Kenya's Centum Investment pretax loss widens, weighed by real estate unit

Adds details about Centum's performance

NAIROBI, July 28 (Reuters) - Centum Investment Co Plc CTUM.NR, Kenya's largest listed investment firm, said on Friday its pretax loss widened in the year to end-March, largely hurt by the performance of one of its real estate businesses.

The company, which also owns shares in listed and private equity companies in consumer, financial, manufacturing, agribusiness, publishing and power sectors, said its pretax loss was 6.25 billion shillings ($43.9 million), compared to a loss of 1.95 billion shillings in the previous year.

It said one of its real estate units, Two Rivers Development Group, posted a loss of 7.09 billion shillings from a 2.29 billion shilling loss a year earlier.

"The performance was largely impacted by the loss from Two Rivers Development's operations on account of a 3.9 billion shilling impairment provision in addition to a high level of finance costs," Centum said in a statement.

It said the group's investment and other income fell to 235.7 million shillings from 1.08 billion shillings in the year earlier period, while direct and other operating costs slowed to 2.08 billion shillings from 2.23 billion shillings.

The net asset value per share, a key measure of performance for investment firms that deducts liabilities from assets, dropped to 54.05 shillings from 62.10 shillings in the previous year.

Its total assets dropped to 113.02 billion shillings from 118.53 billion shillings in the year to end March 2022.

It declared a dividend of 0.60 shillings a share, up slightly from 0.59 shillings a year earlier.

($1 = 142.2500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

