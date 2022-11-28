World Markets

Kenya's Centum Investment H1 pretax profit rises to $1.83 mln

Credit: REUTERS/NJERI MWANGI

November 28, 2022 — 11:07 pm EST

Written by George Obulutsa for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kenya's Centum Investment CTUM.NR said on Tuesday its first half pretax profit rose to 224 million shillings ($1.83 million)in the first half to end-September from 12.5 million shillings in the same period a year ago.

It said in a statement its investment and other income fell to 713.4 million shillings from 987 million shillings, while operating and administrative costs dropped to 254.7 million shillings from 328.2 million shillings.

($1 = 122.3500 Kenyan shillings)

