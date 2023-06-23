Kenya's central bank to hold next rate-setting meeting on June 26

NAIROBI, June 23 (Reuters) - The Kenyan central bank's Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on June 26, the bank said on Friday.

At its last meeting in May, the bank held its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI at 9.50%.

The meeting will be the first under the , Kamau Thugge, who took office on June 19 after the term of his predecessor, Patrick Njoroge, ended.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee was previously due to meet in July. The bank says the committee has the option of meeting earlier than their scheduled dates.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa)

