Kenya's central bank to hold next rate-setting meeting on Jan 26

George Obulutsa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

The Kenyan central bank's Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Jan. 26, the bank said on Monday.

At its last meeting in November, the committee held the benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI at 7.0%, citing "anchored" price increases and early indications of the economy benefiting from an accommodative stance.

