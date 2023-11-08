Kenya's central bank to hold next rate-setting meeting on Dec.5

NAIROBI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Kenyan central bank's Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Dec. 5, the bank said on Wednesday.

At its last meeting in October, the bank held its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI at 10.5%, saying expectations were that inflation would remain within its target band.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Hereward Holland)

