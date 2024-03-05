News & Insights

World Markets

Kenya's central bank to hold next rate-setting meeting on April 3

Credit: REUTERS/NJERI MWANGI

March 05, 2024 — 12:52 am EST

Written by George Obulutsa for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, March 5 (Reuters) - The Kenyan central bank's Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on April 3, the bank said on Tuesday.

At its last meeting in February, the bank raised its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI to 13.0% from 12.5%, citing sticky inflation and lingering weakening pressure on the shilling.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.