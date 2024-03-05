Kenya's central bank to hold next rate-setting meeting on April 3

NAIROBI, March 5 (Reuters) - The Kenyan central bank's Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on April 3, the bank said on Tuesday.

At its last meeting in February, the bank raised its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI to 13.0% from 12.5%, citing sticky inflation and lingering weakening pressure on the shilling.

