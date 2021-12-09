Kenya's central bank says remainder of Imperial Bank to be liquidated

NAIROBI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank said on Thursday the remainder of Imperial Bank will liquidated.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) ordered the privately owned bank to be put into receivership in October 2015 after the board of the mid-sized lender alerted it to suspected malpractice.

"KDIC (Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation) will release information about the liquidation ... and payment of depositors in due course," the bank said in a statement.

